Mitch McConnell

It's Over: Senate Republicans Defeat Corrupt 'For the People Act'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 6:23 PM
  Share   Tweet
It's Over: Senate Republicans Defeat Corrupt 'For the People Act'

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Republicans torpedoed the "For the People Act," a federal takeover of elections, on Tuesday night. The legislation received 50 affirmative votes along party lines, with no Republican support. Democrats were unable to overcome the GOP filibuster to move forward with the legislation.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also slammed S1 as an "unprecedented partisan power grab."

"The Democrats’ S. 1 is an unprecedented partisan power grab that seeks to undermine the sanctity of the ballot by codifying a federal takeover of local elections. The Democrat politicians act seeks to eviscerate widely supported voter ID requirements and use taxpayer dollars to bankroll political campaigns," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a release. "Americans understand states should run their own elections -- not unelected bureaucrats in Washington, DC. As Democrats continue their assault on election integrity, the Republican Party remains committed to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote that caused a major priority of the Biden administration to fail. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Guess Which Two Things an MSNBC Guest Mentioned When Lamenting Failure of Democrat-Only Election Bill
Matt Vespa
Well, That’s Not the Retirement Message Some Employees Were Expecting from a Diversity Consultant Firm
Matt Vespa

EXCLUSIVE: Letter to Save Hyde Amendment Gains New House Member
Rebecca Downs
Escape from New York: WSJ Hopes for City's Revival, But Zeroes in on the Candidate Who Must Lose At All Costs
Matt Vespa

Transgender Olympic Athlete Promises to Set Fire to American Flag on Medal Podium
Julio Rosas
Susan Collins Delivers a Blow to Controversial Biden ATF Nominee's Confirmation
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular