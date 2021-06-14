GOP Lawmakers Take Action to Strip Federal Dollars from Schools That Use Debunked 1619 Project

The 1619 Project, a false historical depiction pushed by progressive activists, is facing new pushback in both chambers of Congress with new legislation. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), along with other lawmakers, reintroduced the Saving American History Act to strip federal funds from school districts that implement such curriculum. In addition, eligibility for publicly-funded professional development grants would also be prohibited.

"This distortion of American history is being taught to children in public school classrooms via the New York Times' '1619 Project,' which claims that 'nearly everything that has truly made America exceptional' grew 'out of slavery,'" the legislation reads. "The Federal Government has a strong interest in promoting an accurate account of the Nation’s history through public schools and forming young people into knowledgeable and patriotic citizens."

McConnell said that a "high-quality civics education" is important to the "health of our democracy."

"High-quality civics education is vital to the health of our democracy," the GOP leader said. "Debunked activist propaganda that seeks to divide has no place in American classrooms and no right to taxpayer funding. I'm proud to join in sponsoring this legislation on behalf of our youngest citizens and generations yet to come."

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY, Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joined McConnell and Cotton on the legislation. GOP Reps. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rick Allen (R-GA) also introduced a companion bill in the House.