Virginia
VIP

New Poll Shows McAuliffe Doesn't Have Virginia Governor Race on Lock

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Poll Shows McAuliffe Doesn't Have Virginia Governor Race on Lock

Source: AP Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, Bob Brown, File

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) recently won the Democratic primary to seek his old job back in November's gubernatorial election. Republicans nominated conservative outsider Glenn Youngkin to take on McAuliffe, after a convention-style primary vote. A new poll shows that McAuliffe is favored in the race by only a small margin. 

A recent WPA Intelligence poll of 506 likely voters in Virginia found that McAuliffe leads 48 percent to Youngkin’s 46 percent, leaving the GOP nominee within the margin of error. Youngkin leads in every major media market, with the exception of the Washington, D.C., area, in addition to having the advantage with independent voters. The same poll found that though McAuliffe enjoys a high name identification percentage throughout the commonwealth, his unfavorability rating is higher than his favorability percentage in almost every major market. Just 13 percent of respondents had not heard of McAuliffe. 

"Any pundit not taking the Governor's race in Virginia seriously could be open to a rude awakening come this fall. Despite having been a candidate for only 20 weeks, recent survey results have Glenn Youngkin within the margin of error in the upcoming election against Terry McAuliffe," the polling memo reads.

The race is rated "likely Democrat" by the Cook Political Report, as Democrats hope to give a career politician his old job back. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
FBI Director: Mexican Cartel Violence and Power Is Spilling Into the U.S.
Katie Pavlich
Not Just Illegal Immigrants: US Law Enforcement Encountering More Drug Shipments at the Border
Julio Rosas
Rough Week: Dems in Disarray
Guy Benson

Another Interviewer Asked Harris When She'll Visit the Border...It Didn't Go Well
Spencer Brown
Watch: Former UK Prime Minister Makes Strong Case for Lifting COVID Restrictions
VIP
Guy Benson
Critics Blast CNN For 'Patronizing' Black Republican Who Was Denied Entry to CBC
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular