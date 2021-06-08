kamala harris

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Rips Kamala Harris' Border Negligence

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 08, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire for negligence toward the border crisis, yet again. Harris shrugged off her failure to visit the southern border and witness the crisis for herself during an interview on Tuesday morning. She even likened the humanitarian crisis at the border to a visit to Europe.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had harsh words for Harris on the 75th day that she, as the Biden administration’s “border czar” has failed to visit the southern border.

“Today marks 75 days since President Biden chose Vice President Harris as his administration’s point person to '[stem] the migration to our southern border.' She still has yet to travel to our southern border and see the extent of the crisis she and President Biden have created over the past six months,” he wrote in a statement. “Instead of upholding her responsibilities to the American people and our communities impacted by the border crisis, Vice President Harris decided to focus her efforts on studying the 'root causes of migration' from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries...Vice President Harris won’t find the root cause of the border crisis on her Central America tour because it’s her and President Biden’s policies that are actually responsible.” 

In addition to heading up the administration's border efforts, Harris is also tasked with getting HR 1, a legislative takeover of elections on the federal level, passed. The legislation appears to be dead-on-arrival in the Senate.

