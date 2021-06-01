Florida

Florida Dem Makes Bid Against DeSantis Official

Jun 01, 2021
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried (D) made her bid against Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) official on Tuesday morning, after months of teasing a run against the incumbent. 

Fried has spent the last year criticizing DeSantis on the issues, including COVID response and voting reform. She joins former Florida Governor and current Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is vying for his old job, in the Democratic primary contest.

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) said that Fried, elected to her post in 2018, has used her elected office “working to better herself.”

“Instead of using her office to work for the people of Florida, Nikki Fried has spent the last 2 and a half years working to better herself,” RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said on Tuesday. “Floridians want someone who will fight for them tirelessly, and Fried’s desperate political posturing and reliance on lies and pandering to make a point prove she’s the exact opposite of what Florida needs.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis enjoys a climbing approval rating as he continues to reject the restrictive COVID policies implemented by blue state governors.

