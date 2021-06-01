Florida Dem Makes Bid Against DeSantis Official

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried (D) made her bid against Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) official on Tuesday morning, after months of teasing a run against the incumbent.

Democrat @NikkiFried has filed to run for Florida Governor.



No official announcement yet from her campaign, but she's official with the Florida Division of Elections.#FlaPol pic.twitter.com/yrhQjRyRqN — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) June 1, 2021

It’s time to break the rigged, corrupt system in Florida with #SomethingNew.



That’s why I’m running for Governor.

Join us at https://t.co/pSDjoC7HWW. pic.twitter.com/Vzb1MnBuSB — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 1, 2021

Fried has spent the last year criticizing DeSantis on the issues, including COVID response and voting reform. She joins former Florida Governor and current Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is vying for his old job, in the Democratic primary contest.

I'm running for governor to build a Florida for All - to stop division and hate, bring our state together, and finally open up opportunities for every Floridian. pic.twitter.com/l1OksxMP1y — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 4, 2021

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) said that Fried, elected to her post in 2018, has used her elected office “working to better herself.”

“Instead of using her office to work for the people of Florida, Nikki Fried has spent the last 2 and a half years working to better herself,” RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said on Tuesday. “Floridians want someone who will fight for them tirelessly, and Fried’s desperate political posturing and reliance on lies and pandering to make a point prove she’s the exact opposite of what Florida needs.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis enjoys a climbing approval rating as he continues to reject the restrictive COVID policies implemented by blue state governors.