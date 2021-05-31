Kamala Harris Backpedals After Criticism For Tone-Deaf Memorial Day Tweet

Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire for a tone-deaf tweet about enjoying the “long weekend” ahead of Memorial Day. The vice president showed no respect for the fallen in the post on her official Twitter account on Saturday, which was not well received on the platform. President Joe Biden also had a similar, tone-deaf tweet.

Harris' take did not go over well:

Even my 7 year old son understands what this weekend is about. @VP Harris, show some respect for the heroes who paid the ultimate price for our freedom https://t.co/EG5vnJJjB7 pic.twitter.com/Mqe3IA8KME — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 30, 2021

On Memorial Day, we reflect on and honor the service and sacrifice of the American heroes who have given their lives to defend our freedoms. @VP’s failure to recognize our fallen soldiers and Gold Star families is insulting. https://t.co/YJBONU0Glk — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 29, 2021

On Memorial Day weekend we honor military personnel who died while serving our country.https://t.co/z4PewyfUii — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 30, 2021

After receiving a wave of backlash for her terrible take, Harris backpedaled with a different tweet.