Memorial Day
VIP

Kamala Harris Backpedals After Criticism For Tone-Deaf Memorial Day Tweet

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 31, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris Backpedals After Criticism For Tone-Deaf Memorial Day Tweet

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire for a tone-deaf tweet about enjoying the “long weekend” ahead of Memorial Day. The vice president showed no respect for the fallen in the post on her official Twitter account on Saturday, which was not well received on the platform. President Joe Biden also had a similar, tone-deaf tweet.

Harris' take did not go over well:

After receiving a wave of backlash for her terrible take, Harris backpedaled with a different tweet.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
It Looks Like the Usual Suspects Fell for the Fake News About Big Tech, Matt Gaetz, and Gun Rights
Matt Vespa
No, Texas' Voting Law Isn't an 'Assault on Democracy'
Spencer Brown
ICYMI: Another State Dropped Most of Its COVID Protocols, But No 'Neanderthal Thinking' Lectures Came
Matt Vespa
GOP Congresswoman Spearheads Legislation to Ban Political Flags From Flying at US Embassies
Reagan McCarthy
Dan Crenshaw and Tom Cotton Have Had It with the Dangers of 'Woke Ideology' Coming to the Military
Rebecca Downs
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Kamala Harris' Idiotic Memorial Day Tweet
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular