Tax Increases
VIP

New Poll Shows Americans Oppose Biden Administration's Massive Spending Proposals

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 28, 2021 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
New Poll Shows Americans Oppose Biden Administration's Massive Spending Proposals

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration has rolled out various, hefty spending packages disguised as "infrastructure," "COVID relief," and "family investments," all with substantial price tags. Republicans have pushed back on the administration's spending goals while proposing more modest alternatives that are focused on traditional infrastructure and job creation instead of tax increases.

A new poll conducted by Echelon Insights and Winning for Women found that Americans are concerned about an influx of unnecessary spending. When asked about the consequences of the administration's spending proposals, 58 percent of respondents acknowledged that "inflation, raising prices and the cost-of-living for Americans" is certain if the packages become law, while 57 percent agreed that tax hikes on American families necessary to fund the packages would "slow down our already fragile economy" and "jeopardize our recovery," and 53 percent said that the spending proposals would "lead to an unprecedented expansion of big government."

Republicans proposed an alternative to the administration's "infrastructure" package on Thursday, but the slimmer price tag is certain to not be satisfactory for Democrats. Republicans remain committed to not raising taxes on American families.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Republicans Block January 6th Commission in First Filibuster Victory of Biden Presidency
Spencer Brown
'We're On Our Own': Border Sheriff Slams Biden Admin's Neglect of Immigration Crisis
Julio Rosas
With These Numbers, All Trump Has To Do Is Declare His 2024 Run and the GOP Primaries Are Over
Matt Vespa
Very Serious CNN Journalists Ignore Biden Crises to Cover 'Horrific' Cicada 'Attack'
Spencer Brown
California to Give Away Over $100 Million to Incentivize Vaccination. Celebrity Chef Has a Better Idea.
Leah Barkoukis

Senator Leaves Reporters Dumbfounded After Claiming She Didn't Know Dems Want to Nuke the Filibuster
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular