Kevin McCarthy Pens Resolution to Update House Floor Mask Guidelines

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unveiled a resolution to update the mask-wearing guidance for the House chamber. As it stands now, all members still have to wear a mask on the floor, regardless of vaccination status.

The lawmakers signed onto the resolution urges the attending physician to update the guidance to match the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) conclusion. Specifically, the resolution aims to lift the mask mandate for lawmakers and staff members who are already fully vaccinated against the virus.

NEW — here's the @GOPLeader resolution seeking to change mask policy on the House floor



McCarthy will force a vote on this today.

NEW — @GOPLeader and the House GOP doc caucus will offer a privileged resolution today on the floor to change the mask policy to comply with new CDC guidelines.



Lawmakers and aides have to wear masks as of now. Rs trying to change that.



— me and @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 19, 2021

The House GOP Doctors Caucus also advocated for updated mask guidance and supports the resolution.

GOP Doctors Caucus Statement: House Floor Mask Mandate is Unscientific, Hurts Public Confidence in Vaccine Effectiveness

The resolution comes after a group of House Republicans, most of whom were not vaccinated, refused to wear masks on the floor on Tuesday night, even in the face of a $500 fine. Speaker Pelosi maintained that the mask mandate will remain in place until all members and staff are vaccinated.