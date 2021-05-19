Nancy Pelosi

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 19, 2021 12:20 PM
Kevin McCarthy Pens Resolution to Update House Floor Mask Guidelines

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unveiled a resolution to update the mask-wearing guidance for the House chamber. As it stands now, all members still have to wear a mask on the floor, regardless of vaccination status.

The lawmakers signed onto the resolution urges the attending physician to update the guidance to match the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) conclusion. Specifically, the resolution aims to lift the mask mandate for lawmakers and staff members who are already fully vaccinated against the virus.

The House GOP Doctors Caucus also advocated for updated mask guidance and supports the resolution.

The resolution comes after a group of House Republicans, most of whom were not vaccinated, refused to wear masks on the floor on Tuesday night, even in the face of a $500 fine. Speaker Pelosi maintained that the mask mandate will remain in place until all members and staff are vaccinated.

