Conservative Group Puts Woke Corporations on Notice for Lies About Georgia Voting Bill

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 18, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

Democratic lawmakers and activists are engaged in a full-fledged misinformation campaign about Georgia’s new voting reform law that was signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) earlier this year. Claims of “voter suppression” and barriers to the ballot box were lobbed at Republicans, though the allegations do not square with the bill’s actual contents. President Joe Biden was even awarded "4-pinocchios" from The Washington Post for likening the law to "Jim Crow in the 21st century."

Corporations also jumped on the bandwagon and spread lies about the law, but one conservative group is going on the offensive to hold them accountable for piling onto the misinformation campaign. Consumers’ Research began flooding the airwaves on Tuesday with ads criticizing various corporations for siding with “woke politicians.”

Though Democratic activists and corporations did their best to spread lies about the voting reform law, polling shows that the vast majority of Americans still favor common-sense reforms, including voter identification requirements. 

