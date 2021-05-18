Conservative Group Puts Woke Corporations on Notice for Lies About Georgia Voting Bill

Democratic lawmakers and activists are engaged in a full-fledged misinformation campaign about Georgia’s new voting reform law that was signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) earlier this year. Claims of “voter suppression” and barriers to the ballot box were lobbed at Republicans, though the allegations do not square with the bill’s actual contents. President Joe Biden was even awarded "4-pinocchios" from The Washington Post for likening the law to "Jim Crow in the 21st century."

Corporations also jumped on the bandwagon and spread lies about the law, but one conservative group is going on the offensive to hold them accountable for piling onto the misinformation campaign. Consumers’ Research began flooding the airwaves on Tuesday with ads criticizing various corporations for siding with “woke politicians.”

Why is @AmericanAir appeasing radical politicians?



To distract from their CEO's $10M+ payday, despite laying off thousands of workers & receiving a multi-billion-dollar bailout from the taxpayers the same year.



We're putting them on notice: https://t.co/L3M3MCYMyk pic.twitter.com/p73M42fRZO — Consumers' Research (@ConsumersFirst) May 18, 2021

Why is @CocaColaCo attacking Georgia's voting law?



To distract from the fact that their products are poisoning America's youth and worsening the obesity epidemic.



We're putting them on notice: https://t.co/L3M3MCYMyk pic.twitter.com/gSYeexWMk5 — Consumers' Research (@ConsumersFirst) May 18, 2021

Though Democratic activists and corporations did their best to spread lies about the voting reform law, polling shows that the vast majority of Americans still favor common-sense reforms, including voter identification requirements.