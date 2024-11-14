Trump Names His Solicitor General and Deputy Attorneys General

President-elect Donald J. Trump isn’t wasting any time getting his team together. He already rocked Washington by selecting Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Matt Gaetz as our next Health and Human Services secretary and attorney general, respectively. He nominated former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to handle Veterans Affairs, and now we have who he wants to argue for his administration before the Supreme Court. Mr. Trump named Dean John Sauer to be the next solicitor general:

I am pleased to announce that Dean John Sauer will serve as Solicitor General of the United States in my Administration. John is a deeply accomplished, masterful appellate attorney, who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia in the United States Supreme Court, served as Solicitor General of Missouri for six years, and has extensive experience practicing before the U.S. Supreme Court and other Appellate Courts. Most recently, John was the lead counsel representing me in the Supreme Court in Trump v. United States, winning a Historic Victory on Presidential Immunity, which was key to defeating the unConstitutional campaign of Lawfare against me and the entire MAGA Movement. John was a Rhodes Scholar, graduated from Duke University, Oxford University and is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Harvard Law School. John will be a great Champion for us as we Make America Great Again!

INBOX: President Trump names former @RepDougCollins as his nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) and then two members of his legal team from the Alvin Bragg trial -- Todd Blanche and Emil Bove -- as Deputy Attorneys General pic.twitter.com/SIoVSLmi0A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 14, 2024

News: Trump names Dean John Sauer to be Solicitor General. The lawyer, as he notes in announcement, most recently represented him at the Supreme Court on the issue of presidential immunity. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 14, 2024

Sauer represented Trump in the presidential immunity case, which Trump won. He also named Todd Blanche and Emil Bove to serve as deputy attorneys general:

I am pleased to announce that Todd Blanche will serve as Deputy Attorney General in my Administration. Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long. Todd prosecuted gangs and other federal crimes as a Chief in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with Honors from law school, while working full time at the SDNY. Todd is going to do a great job as we, Make America Great Again. I am also hereby announcing that Emil Bove will serve as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General in my Administration, and as Acting Deputy Attorney General, as Todd Blanche is in process of being confirmed by the Senate. Emil is a tough and strong attorney, who will be a crucial part of the Justice Department, rooting out corruption and crime. Emil prosecuted terrorists and international drug traffickers as a Chief of the National Security Unit in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with Honors from Georgetown University Law Center. Emil is going to make us proud as we, Make America Great Again.

