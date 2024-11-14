Did You Notice What's Suddenly Missing From AOC's Twitter Bio?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is walking back some woke shenanigans. I’m not kidding, though it’s also not that big of a deal. It’s quite funny, to be honest. She scrubbed the “she/her” pronoun nonsense off her Twitter bio, which, in progressive circles, is very problematic. In 2022, the New York socialist was raked over the coals by lefties for not having such annoyances posted on her Instagram account.

After Trump’s blowout 2024 win, maybe she feels she can let this slip past her audience, who are taking to TikTok and other platforms, whining about the return of Donald J. Trump, wanting to kill white men, abstaining from sex, and screaming into the void. Honestly, she probably could switch parties, but no one would notice.

And she went from “representative” to “congresswoman”! Aaaaaaahahahah! https://t.co/uhpZKNrzkN — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 14, 2024

2 years ago, AOC posted an apology for forgetting to put pronouns in her bio.



She just removed them on X. pic.twitter.com/6z000NqRP2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2024

If you’re wondering why AOC ditched her pronouns in her bio, it might have something to do with the massive exodus from the Democrat Party by Hispanic voters.



Many have conservative values and aren’t thrilled with gender ideology.



They care about low prices and strong borders. pic.twitter.com/gkeg2LYZgK — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 14, 2024

JUST IN: AOC removed her pronouns from her bio pic.twitter.com/yVDlmJ7tbO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2024

Now, to make this story even funnier, she could re-add the “she/her” stuff once her audience notices.