Did You Notice What's Suddenly Missing From AOC's Twitter Bio?

Matt Vespa
November 14, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is walking back some woke shenanigans. I’m not kidding, though it’s also not that big of a deal. It’s quite funny, to be honest. She scrubbed the “she/her” pronoun nonsense off her Twitter bio, which, in progressive circles, is very problematic. In 2022, the New York socialist was raked over the coals by lefties for not having such annoyances posted on her Instagram account.

After Trump’s blowout 2024 win, maybe she feels she can let this slip past her audience, who are taking to TikTok and other platforms, whining about the return of Donald J. Trump, wanting to kill white men, abstaining from sex, and screaming into the void. Honestly, she probably could switch parties, but no one would notice.

Now, to make this story even funnier, she could re-add the “she/her” stuff once her audience notices.

