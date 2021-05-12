Israel
VIP

Mitch McConnell Rips Democrats' Silence on Israel Attacks

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 12, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Mitch McConnell Rips Democrats' Silence on Israel Attacks

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Democratic lawmakers and President Joe Biden have jointly turned a blind eye to the terrorist attacks occurring in Israel, while also undermining the state’s right to defend itself from those attacks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had harsh words for Democratic lawmakers refusing to stand up for Israel and instead choosing to side with terrorists.

"Whatever complaints Palestinians have with Israel’s government, wanton violence against civilians is completely and totally inexcusable," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Nor is it legitimate for Israel’s obsessive critics to suggest any equivalency whatsoever between these inexcusable attacks and Israel’s measured and quite targeted response against terrorists."

The GOP leader also referenced abhorrent comments from "squad" members in the House, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN); the progressive congresswoman likened Israel’s self-defense to terrorism. 

"Here in Washington, street protesters screamed — listen to this — 'Israel is a terrorist state,'" McConnell continued. "Some members of Congress echoed that rhetoric almost exactly. Look, the state of Israel has every right of self-defense."

President Biden has not yet commented on the happenings in Israel. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
People Bring the Receipts After Fauci Attempts to Dodge Connections to Wuhan Lab
Katie Pavlich

'Very Worried This Is an Unstoppable Situation': U.S. Inflation Soars
Katie Pavlich

Tucker Carlson Pointed Out What'd Be Missing from the Consumer Price Index Before the Report's Release
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Trump Rains Down Hellfire on Liz Cheney After Her Ousting
Matt Vespa
In Letter to Colleagues, Elise Stefanik Makes Her Case to Replace Cheney
Reagan McCarthy
Nikki Haley Torches Ilhan Omar's Take on Israel
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular