PolitiFact Wrecked Over False Characterization of Ted Cruz's Take On Court Packing

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Politifact attempted to fact-check GOP Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) over his claim about court packing. Cruz correctly stated that Senate Republicans never tried to pack the Supreme Court, as Democrats are trying to do currently, but rather carried out their constitutional duty by filling vacancies on the bench. 

"You didn't see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn't see us try to pack the court,” Cruz said.

The left-leaning fact-checker gave the Texas Republican’s statement a “false” rating, arguing that Senate Republicans could have been “rigging the game” by filling vacancies.

Cruz and others quickly clapped back on Twitter at the biased characterization of court packing.

