USA Today Runs Interference for Stacey Abrams' Encouragement of Boycotts

The well-known publication USA Today was caught running interference for Democrat activist and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. The outlet published an op-ed from Abrams in March on boycotts in protest of the newly-signed voting reform law; the piece was published before Major League Baseball (MLB) elected to boycott Georgia for the All Star Game.

"The impassioned response to the racist, classist bill that is now the law of Georgia is to boycott in order to achieve change," Abrams wrote originally in March. "Events hosted by major league baseball, world class soccer, college sports and dozens of Hollywood films hang in the balance. At the same time, activists urge Georgians to swear off of hometown products to express our outrage...However, one lesson of boycotts is that the pain of deprivation must be shared to be sustainable.”

After the league’s decision was made, the publication made under-the-radar edits to the piece to dilute and misrepresent Abrams’ encouragement of the boycotts.

"The impassioned (and understandable) response to the racist, classist bill that is now the law of Georgia is to boycott in order to achieve change. Events that can bring millions of dollars to struggling families hang in the balance. Major League Baseball pulled both its All-Star Game and its draft from Georgia, which could cost our state nearly $100 million in lost revenue," the updated op-ed reads. "Boycotts invariably also cost jobs...Instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states."

Not over the fact that Stacey Abrams published an op-Ed about the Georgia law saying “boycotts work,” and she wouldn’t blame anyone for boycotting..



Then AFTER the MLB move, STEALTH EDITED the op-Ed with stronger language opposing boycotts, and media have used it to defend her. https://t.co/A284wksh2c — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 24, 2021

The parent company said that the edits to the op-ed were an “oversight.”