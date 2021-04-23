Jim Jordan Blasts MLB Commissioner's Decision in Scathing Letter

Major League Baseball (MLB) recently gained national attention for an issue unrelated to baseball: boycotting the state of Georgia. The league decided to relocate its annual All-Star Game and Draft out of Atlanta in protest of the state’s newly-signed voting reform law.

Democrats spearheaded a wide-ranging misinformation campaign about the law, likening the reforms to “voter suppression” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” In reality, the bill increases accessibility to the ballot box, and the new location for the game, selected by the league, has stricter voting laws than the Peach State.