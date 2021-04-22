Supreme Court

Ted Cruz Warns Against Democrats' Attempt to 'Rig the Game' with Court Packing

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 11:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ted Cruz Warns Against Democrats' Attempt to 'Rig the Game' with Court Packing

Source: Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP

Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn (TN), Ted Cruz (TX), and Lindsey Graham (SC) took to the steps of the Supreme Court to warn against Democrats’ legislative agenda, including court packing. 

The lawmakers argued against Democrats’ “power grab” in expanding the size of the Supreme Court in order for the Biden administration's agenda to be advanced by seating left-wing activists on the high court. 

Republicans held the majority in the Senate in the final years of the Obama administration, as well as for the entirety of former President Donald Trump’s tenure. Still, GOP lawmakers never proposed adding justices to the Supreme Court or abolishing the Senate legislative filibuster to fast track their preferred agenda, as Cruz pointed out. 

Democrats are seeking to abolish the filibuster in order to pass legislation without Republican approval, and now call the procedural measure “racist.” The caucus used the so-called “tool of racism” numerous times throughout the Trump administration, though, including to torpedo bipartisan police reform. 

While Democratic lawmakers hope to eliminate the filibuster and expand the high court, President Joe Biden has still not given a firm stance on either line item. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CNN Hosts Deliver an Unbelievable Commentary About the Ohio Shooting...And It's Totally Rational
Matt Vespa
D.C. Statehood Passes House as Democrats Continue Attempts to Rig America in Their Favor
Spencer Brown
Another Democrat-Controlled City Is Having Problems Recruiting People to Join Its Police Force
Julio Rosas
Greta Thunberg: It's a 'Disgrace' We're Still Debating Climate Change in 2021
VIP
Julio Rosas
Surprise: NY Dems Who Called for Cuomo to Step Down Now Appearing with Him, Open to Endorsement
Guy Benson
Caught Red-Handed: NBC News Busted for Editing Out a Crucial Detail in the 911 Call of the Ohio Shooting
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular