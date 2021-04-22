Ted Cruz Warns Against Democrats' Attempt to 'Rig the Game' with Court Packing

Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn (TN), Ted Cruz (TX), and Lindsey Graham (SC) took to the steps of the Supreme Court to warn against Democrats’ legislative agenda, including court packing.

The lawmakers argued against Democrats’ “power grab” in expanding the size of the Supreme Court in order for the Biden administration's agenda to be advanced by seating left-wing activists on the high court.

Republicans held the majority in the Senate in the final years of the Obama administration, as well as for the entirety of former President Donald Trump’s tenure. Still, GOP lawmakers never proposed adding justices to the Supreme Court or abolishing the Senate legislative filibuster to fast track their preferred agenda, as Cruz pointed out.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): "You didn't see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn't see us try to pack the court." pic.twitter.com/reUU9WJU1d — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021

Democrats are seeking to abolish the filibuster in order to pass legislation without Republican approval, and now call the procedural measure “racist.” The caucus used the so-called “tool of racism” numerous times throughout the Trump administration, though, including to torpedo bipartisan police reform.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): "There's nothing racist about keeping the filibuster." pic.twitter.com/stsmYP5IMt — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021

While Democratic lawmakers hope to eliminate the filibuster and expand the high court, President Joe Biden has still not given a firm stance on either line item.