'This Insanity Needs to Stop': Kemp Responds to Calls for Boycott of Home Depot

Apr 21, 2021
Source: Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) responded to calls for a boycott of Home Depot, the Atlanta-based home improvement company, over the state’s newly-signed voting reform law. Progressive activists have lobbied for boycotts in Georgia, with no remorse for economic consequences, based upon untrue characterizations of the new law. 

Faith leaders in Georgia took issue with Home Depot’s decision to stay neutral in the political fight over the bill, while other corporations spread false narratives about the reform measures. The home improvement company emphasized the importance of, and its commitment to, "accessible, fair, and secure elections." This answer was not satisfactory to opponents of the common-sense voting reform provisions in the law signed by Kemp. 

Kemp said once again that he will not bow to pressure from woke corporations, arguing that the facts about the voting law need to be told instead of the false “voter suppression” narratives pushed by Democrats. 

The most recent major boycott of Georgia, from Major League Baseball (MLB), is estimated to cost the state $100 million in lost revenue. A boycott of Home Depot would put thousands of jobs at risk. 

