Georgia Faith Leaders Demand Boycott of Home Depot Over Voting Reform Law

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:00 AM
A group of faith leaders in Georgia is urging individuals to boycott Home Depot, headquartered in Atlanta, in protest of the state’s newly-signed voting reform law. The home improvement company is one of Georgia’s largest employers.

The faith leaders took issue with Home Depot not weighing in on the political fight over the bill, as other companies including Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines have. One bishop said that the company “demonstrated an indifference, a lack of response to the call, not only from clergy, but a call from other groups to speak out in opposition to this legislation.” Home Depot emphasized the importance of "accessible, fair, and secure" elections.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) made it clear that he will, once again, not cave to pressure.

