Georgia Faith Leaders Demand Boycott of Home Depot Over Voting Reform Law

A group of faith leaders in Georgia is urging individuals to boycott Home Depot, headquartered in Atlanta, in protest of the state’s newly-signed voting reform law. The home improvement company is one of Georgia’s largest employers.

The faith leaders took issue with Home Depot not weighing in on the political fight over the bill, as other companies including Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines have. One bishop said that the company “demonstrated an indifference, a lack of response to the call, not only from clergy, but a call from other groups to speak out in opposition to this legislation.” Home Depot emphasized the importance of "accessible, fair, and secure" elections.

Georgia-based Home Depot has stayed out of the voting law issue. Just stayed out of it. Focused on plywood, plumbing, and the like. Now, they're facing a possible boycott. From NYT: https://t.co/JxteWq2Brk pic.twitter.com/zHNIe6JIWG — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 20, 2021

Home Depot has 60 stores JUST in Metro Atlanta that employee thousands of hard working Georgians.



If the loss of $100M due to the MLB All Star game wasn’t enough, now Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock’s lies are hurting Home Depot workers too.



Outrageous. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 20, 2021

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) made it clear that he will, once again, not cave to pressure.