Senate Republicans

Murkowski Helps Democrats Confirm Radical Vanita Gupta to Top DOJ Post

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 3:32 PM
  Share   Tweet
Murkowski Helps Democrats Confirm Radical Vanita Gupta to Top DOJ Post

Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

The Senate confirmed Vanita Gupta, President Biden's nominee to serve as Associate Attorney General, by a slim margin of 51-49. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) joined Democrats in advancing Gupta's nomination. Even if Murkowski had not voted to confirm her, Vice President Kamala Harris would have broken a tie vote. 

Senate Republicans overwhelmingly opposed Gupta's nomination for her history of partisan rhetoric, including vile insults to Republican lawmakers. 

The newly-confirmed DOJ official also has ties to to dark money groups and embraces progressive policies including defunding law enforcement.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Is Lisa Murkowski Going to Run Again? She Better Not After Her Latest Vote
Matt Vespa
Wait, That's How the FBI Labeled the Attempted Assassination of Republicans on a Baseball Field?
Katie Pavlich
'Nope! Done': Tucker Shuts Down Interview with Ed Gavin
Leah Barkoukis
Priorities: Amid Growing Crisis, Biden Administration Moves to Banish Terms Like 'Illegal Alien'
VIP
Guy Benson
Jet-Setting John Kerry Is Unimpressed with the World's Lack of Climate Alarmism
Spencer Brown
This Is Why It's Important to Correct the Liberal Media On Officer Sicknick's Death. It's Not Hard.
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular