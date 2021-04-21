Murkowski Helps Democrats Confirm Radical Vanita Gupta to Top DOJ Post

The Senate confirmed Vanita Gupta, President Biden's nominee to serve as Associate Attorney General, by a slim margin of 51-49. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) joined Democrats in advancing Gupta's nomination. Even if Murkowski had not voted to confirm her, Vice President Kamala Harris would have broken a tie vote.

Confirmed, 51-49: Executive Calendar #62 Vanita Gupta to be Associate Attorney General @TheJusticeDept — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) April 21, 2021

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) joined all 50 Democrats in voting to confirm Gupta. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 21, 2021

#BREAKING: Senate confirms Vanita Gupta by a 51-49 vote to become President Biden's associate attorney general. https://t.co/vmo2VsPK8f pic.twitter.com/PdojmPLy8x — The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2021

Senate Republicans overwhelmingly opposed Gupta's nomination for her history of partisan rhetoric, including vile insults to Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Tom Cotton: "Miss [Vanita] Gupta has made a career over the last few years on social media attacking the character and integrity of federal judges, judicial nominees and members of the Senate." https://t.co/yU76XZ43pk pic.twitter.com/Tba3HtVljs — The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2021

During her hearing, Vanita Gupta said she regretted her “harsh rhetoric,” pledged to be “strictly nonpartisan” & said she wouldn’t engage in this rhetoric going forward.



She’s since liked a tweet calling @NikkiHaley a snake.



Gupta’s talk is cheap. She is a partisan ideologue. pic.twitter.com/huO0noAj63 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 21, 2021

The newly-confirmed DOJ official also has ties to to dark money groups and embraces progressive policies including defunding law enforcement.