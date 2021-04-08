GOP Congresswoman Challenges Speaker Pelosi to Visit the Border

A group of House Republicans visited the southern border once again, to observe the humanitarian crisis that is occurring under the watch of President Joe Biden’s administration. While the White House and cabinet officials have declined to acknowledge the reality of the crisis, Democratic lawmakers also refuse to admit that the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era immigration policies caused the current crisis.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that we’re on a “good path” regarding the border, while having no plans to see the crisis firsthand, for herself. GOP Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) called out Pelosi’s failure to acknowledge the real situation at the southern border.

“My colleagues have asked for President Biden and Vice President Harris to come here. Speaker Pelosi needs to come here too,” Hinson said to reporters at the southern border. “Just yesterday, she said that things are moving in the right direction. Well we just sat down with law enforcement officials from all over this border community, and they are telling us otherwise.”

I’m calling on @SpeakerPelosi to come see the crisis I’m seeing at the southern border today and talk to our law enforcement officers on the ground. This crisis is a safety and security issue for border communities and our communities in Iowa. It’s time to take action. #IA01 pic.twitter.com/qP6t16NM9r — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) April 8, 2021

No Democratic congressional leaders nor high-ranking officials in the Biden administration have publicly announced plans to visit the border. Republicans in both chambers are leading the effort to expose the crisis created by the Biden administration.