Nancy Pelosi

GOP Congresswoman Challenges Speaker Pelosi to Visit the Border

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 08, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Congresswoman Challenges Speaker Pelosi to Visit the Border

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A group of House Republicans visited the southern border once again, to observe the humanitarian crisis that is occurring under the watch of President Joe Biden’s administration. While the White House and cabinet officials have declined to acknowledge the reality of the crisis, Democratic lawmakers also refuse to admit that the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era immigration policies caused the current crisis. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that we’re on a “good path” regarding the border, while having no plans to see the crisis firsthand, for herself. GOP Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) called out Pelosi’s failure to acknowledge the real situation at the southern border.

“My colleagues have asked for President Biden and Vice President Harris to come here. Speaker Pelosi needs to come here too,” Hinson said to reporters at the southern border. “Just yesterday, she said that things are moving in the right direction. Well we just sat down with law enforcement officials from all over this border community, and they are telling us otherwise.”

No Democratic congressional leaders nor high-ranking officials in the Biden administration have publicly announced plans to visit the border. Republicans in both chambers are leading the effort to expose the crisis created by the Biden administration.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Did NBC Really Have to Include This Detail in Report on Prince Philip's Death?
Leah Barkoukis
There Was Another Mass Shooting...But You'll Easily Figure Out Why There's Media Silence Over It
Matt Vespa
American Infrastructure Has 'Racism Physically Built' Into It, According to Buttigieg
Leah Barkoukis
Gov. Cuomo Accuser Details Pattern of Misconduct: 'You Can Never Tell Anyone'
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Louisiana Attorney General Landry Prepares For Energy War
Sarah Lee
Confirmed: The Laptop Belongs to Hunter Biden...And the Liberal Media Can Eat a Ton of Crow
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular