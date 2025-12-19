Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data
The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Sh...
Ben Shapiro Lays Waste to Conspiracy Grifters Exploiting Charlie Kirk's Death
Trump Just Made a Move That Would Make JFK Proud
Oh, Really? This Georgia County Admitted It Didn't Follow the Rules During the...
Biden's FTC Chair Just Handed China Another Win
As America Turns 250, Here's How One Content Creator Is Making Patriotism Shareable...
Guess Who Rachel Maddow Blames for Undoing 30 Years of HIV/AIDS Prevention Work
Markwayne Mullin Just Nuked Bernie Sanders for Refusing to Help Kids With Cancer
Buyer's Remorse? Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Blasts State for Healthcare Worker Abortion...
Erika Kirk and TPUSA Endorse JD Vance for 2028 at AmericaFest
Jimmy Kimmel’s Year From Hell, According to Jimmy Kimmel
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Resurface
You Won't Believe What the Australian PM's Solution to the Bondi Beach Terror...
Tipsheet

Ruben Gallego Doesn’t Want to Stop the Drug Trade, and Says Trump Is the Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 19, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats might want to tell Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego to stop talking, but the rest of us welcome his candid and revealing commentary. Back before Thanksgiving, it was Gallego who admitted the seditious video put out by six of his fellow Democrats was heavily scripted, and that the script was circulated among Democrats.

Advertisement

Now, Gallego is saying he doesn't want the Trump administration to stop the flow of illegal drugs into our country while falsely claiming the Trump administration was going to start a war in Venezuela.

"There's a reason why they're doing it the way they're doing it," Gallego said. "What I'm telling you is they're setting it all up to happen."

"The goal of what they're doing right now is to get us into war. They're not going to be able to stop the drug trade; they're not effectively going to be going after narcos this way. At the end of the day, all they want to do is get rid of Maduro, and if they can...trigger a war to happen, they'll gladly do it," Gallego said.

Recommended

The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Shooting Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RUBEN GALLEGO VENEZUELA

Of course, his remarks came before President Trump addressed the nation. The Left speculated he'd announce a war with Venezuela amid the strikes on narco-terrorist vessels and the seizure of an oil tanker. But the President did not announce a full-blown war with the South American nation.

And yes, Gallego's father was a convicted drug dealer. Gallego wrote about it in his 2012 memoir, "They Called Us Lucky."

It's an absolutely terrible look for Democrats to consistently be on the side of illegal immigrants, criminals, and drug dealers simply because their hatred of Trump outweighs their obligations to American citizens and our Constitution.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Shooting Jeff Charles
How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Can the Dark Ages Return? Victor Davis Hanson
Biden's FTC Chair Just Handed China Another Win Amy Curtis
New Emails Show the Biden White House Coordinated Directly With the DOJ to Ransack Mar-a-Lago Matt Vespa
Ben Shapiro Lays Waste to Conspiracy Grifters Exploiting Charlie Kirk's Death Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Shooting Jeff Charles
Advertisement