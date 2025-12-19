Ruben Gallego Doesn’t Want to Stop the Drug Trade, and Says Trump Is the Problem

Democrats might want to tell Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego to stop talking, but the rest of us welcome his candid and revealing commentary. Back before Thanksgiving, it was Gallego who admitted the seditious video put out by six of his fellow Democrats was heavily scripted, and that the script was circulated among Democrats.

Now, Gallego is saying he doesn't want the Trump administration to stop the flow of illegal drugs into our country while falsely claiming the Trump administration was going to start a war in Venezuela.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) says he doesn’t want to stop the drug trade.



No surprise since his dad was a convicted drug trader.



Gallego left his wife when she was nine months pregnant. His dad was abusive and abandoned his family.



Like father like son.pic.twitter.com/qta3K6Vf9Z — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 17, 2025

"There's a reason why they're doing it the way they're doing it," Gallego said. "What I'm telling you is they're setting it all up to happen."

"The goal of what they're doing right now is to get us into war. They're not going to be able to stop the drug trade; they're not effectively going to be going after narcos this way. At the end of the day, all they want to do is get rid of Maduro, and if they can...trigger a war to happen, they'll gladly do it," Gallego said.

Of course, his remarks came before President Trump addressed the nation. The Left speculated he'd announce a war with Venezuela amid the strikes on narco-terrorist vessels and the seizure of an oil tanker. But the President did not announce a full-blown war with the South American nation.

And yes, Gallego's father was a convicted drug dealer. Gallego wrote about it in his 2012 memoir, "They Called Us Lucky."

It's an absolutely terrible look for Democrats to consistently be on the side of illegal immigrants, criminals, and drug dealers simply because their hatred of Trump outweighs their obligations to American citizens and our Constitution.