Liberal Supreme Court Justice Just Torched the Left's Court Packing Fantasy

A prominent liberal justice on the Supreme Court warned of the dangers of "court packing," or expanding the size of the high court, as is being pushed by the Democratic Party.

Throughout the 2020 election, Democrats at all levels advocated for expanding the size of the Supreme Court as an avenue to seat liberal justices on the bench following former President Trump’s three appointments. President Biden told voters ahead of the general election that his stance on court packing would be revealed after the polls closed, while Vice President Harris said that she is "open to" adding justices to the court.