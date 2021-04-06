Conservative Group Spotlights 'Dark Money' Ties to Biden's Judicial Nominees

President Joe Biden recently announced a slate of judicial nominees to sit on the federal bench, many of whom appeal to the far-left. One prominent conservative group, Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), is working to expose the group of nominees’ ties to dark money. A new ad released by JCN spotlights the president’s connections to dark money via progressive groups that lobby for far-left jurists to be seated on the federal bench, including Demand Justice.

The ad argues that “far-left billionaires” and “liberal dark money groups” went “all in” for President Biden’s election in order to get “activist judges” nominated.

“They spent record amounts electing Biden, building the Democrats their bare majority in the senate. Now they’re getting what they paid for: a bench of radical activist judges,” the ad’s narrator says. “Biden is delivering a list of politicians in robes, who would transform the country, ignore the people, and shred the Constitution. Tell the Senate: Paying back Secret donors, ignoring the constitution...it’s no way to pick judges.”

JCN President Carrie Severino said that the dark money groups bankrolled Biden's campaign in order to seat "politicians in robes" on the bench.

"Left-wing dark money groups spent record sums electing Biden and a bare Senate majority," she said in a statement. "Now those dark money groups want that bare majority to deliver what they paid for: politicians in robes who will ignore the people and the Constitution to advance a liberal political agenda."

Watch the ad below: