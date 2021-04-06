Judicial Crisis Network

Conservative Group Spotlights 'Dark Money' Ties to Biden's Judicial Nominees

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 06, 2021 1:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Conservative Group Spotlights 'Dark Money' Ties to Biden's Judicial Nominees

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden recently announced a slate of judicial nominees to sit on the federal bench, many of whom appeal to the far-left. One prominent conservative group, Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), is working to expose the group of nominees’ ties to dark money. A new ad released by JCN spotlights the president’s connections to dark money via progressive groups that lobby for far-left jurists to be seated on the federal bench, including Demand Justice. 

The ad argues that “far-left billionaires” and “liberal dark money groups” went “all in” for President Biden’s election in order to get “activist judges” nominated.

“They spent record amounts electing Biden, building the Democrats their bare majority in the senate.  Now they’re getting what they paid for: a bench of radical activist judges,” the ad’s narrator says. “Biden is delivering a list of politicians in robes, who would transform the country, ignore the people, and shred the Constitution. Tell the Senate: Paying back Secret donors, ignoring the constitution...it’s no way to pick judges.”

JCN President Carrie Severino said that the dark money groups bankrolled Biden's campaign in order to seat "politicians in robes" on the bench.

"Left-wing dark money groups spent record sums electing Biden and a bare Senate majority," she said in a statement. "Now those dark money groups want that bare majority to deliver what they paid for: politicians in robes who will ignore the people and the Constitution to advance a liberal political agenda."

Watch the ad below:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Biden's Gun Control Executive Orders Are Imminent
Katie Pavlich
Worse and Worse: Prominent Florida Democrat Blasts '60 Minutes,' As CBS Digs Deeper Hole
Guy Benson
Trump Weighs in on Whether Matt Gaetz Asked Him For a Pardon
Katie Pavlich
The 60 Minutes Smear of DeSantis Keeps Getting Worse
Katie Pavlich
Mike Pence Launches New Advocacy Group Stacked With Conservative Leaders
Reagan McCarthy
Heh: Georgia Republican Introduces 'Voter Suppression' Bill to Adopt Election Laws from Joe Biden's Delaware
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular