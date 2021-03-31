John James Has a New Mission

Two-time Michigan GOP senatorial candidate John James is stepping back into the political arena, this time with a different mission. The army combat veteran and businessman ran in the 2018 and 2020 elections against incumbent Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) and lost by narrow margins each time.

In the 2020 election, James managed to turn Michigan’s Senate contest into a competitive seat for Democrats to defend; he took incumbent Sen. Peters to task over his alarmingly low name-identification among constituents.

The Michigan Republican announced on Wednesday morning that he is launching a leadership political action committee (PAC), named "Mission First, People Always" PAC, to boost candidates who will lead with "the boldness and balance that empowers Americans to live freer, more joyous lives" and work to ensure that the nation is "powerful, prosperous, and peaceful."

James called on both his military and business experience to highlight the failures of political leaders, in hopes of bolstering candidates who bring "balanced, real world leadership" to government.

“Combat leaders do not get to choose whether they accomplish the mission or bring their soldiers back to base; they are expected to do both. Business leaders do not get to choose whether they satisfy the customer or make payroll; they are expected to do both. Sadly, too few of our political leaders think this way,” James said. “Mission First, People Always PAC will support candidates who bring this kind of balanced, real world leadership to American government...Our leaders must be bold, stand on our principles, and take action. I look forward to supporting candidates who will forge ahead into all corners of America with a spirit of service and sacrifice.”

James outraised Peters consistently throughout the 2020 election cycle and is viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party.