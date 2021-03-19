Nancy Mace Forms a New Caucus in Congress

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who cleared a crowded GOP primary and unseated a popular Democratic congressman in November, started a new caucus in the 117th Congress. Mace was one of a historic number of Republican women to be elected to Congress in the November election.

The newly-minted South Carolina congresswoman, a single mother of two young children, spearheaded the "Single Parents" caucus in the lower chamber, as The State first reported. The new group was approved by the House Administration Committee.