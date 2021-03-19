Single Mothers
VIP

Nancy Mace Forms a New Caucus in Congress

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Nancy Mace Forms a New Caucus in Congress

Source: AP Photo/Mic Smith

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who cleared a crowded GOP primary and unseated a popular Democratic congressman in November, started a new caucus in the 117th Congress. Mace was one of a historic number of Republican women to be elected to Congress in the November election.

The newly-minted South Carolina congresswoman, a single mother of two young children, spearheaded the "Single Parents" caucus in the lower chamber, as The State first reported. The new group was approved by the House Administration Committee. 

Mace cited the pandemic’s difficulties for single, working parents attempting to balance career obligations and virtual schooling, via The State:

“It was tough enough being a single parent before the pandemic. Now, just tack on the issues and challenges that this pandemic has exposed: virtual school, child-care costs, mental health,” she said, ticking off issues one by one. “I feel the pain. I know the struggle.”

Mace told the South Carolina outlet that she hopes that the shedding of light on the struggles of single parents will continue well-past the pandemic and into future sessions of Congress.

“I want single parents to know they’re not alone, and Congress should be working very hard to understand the challenges we are facing,” Mace concluded.

The newly-formed caucus chaired by the South Carolina Republican also plans to introduce a bill subsidizing childcare costs for single parent households, dubbed the "Working Family Tax Credit Act." The legislation hopes to help with costs related to changes in educational procedures, school closures in particular, that burden working parents.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

White House Says Biden Is 'Doing Fine' After Multiple Falls
Katie Pavlich

Biden Falls Down Multiple Times Trying to Go Up the Stairs to Air Force One: UPDATE: WH Blames...The Wind
Julio Rosas
Nancy Pelosi Says Biden Admin Has the Border Crisis 'Under Control'
Julio Rosas
In First Big China Test, Team Biden Got Rolled...And It's Painful to Watch
Matt Vespa
Biden DHS: Parents Can Rest Assured the US Will Welcome and Care For Their Illegal Immigrant Kids
Guy Benson
Rep. Crenshaw Rips MSNBC Host as 'Fake, Partisan Journalist' After His Border Take
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular