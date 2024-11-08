One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win
France's Largest Newspaper Had This to Say About Trump's Win

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 08, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

France’s largest daily newspaper, Le Monde, wrote that Trump’s reelection signals “the end of an American world” this week.

“This time, they made an informed decision. In 2016, when they first entrusted him with the White House, American voters didn’t know what a Donald Trump presidency would be like and were taking a leap into the unknown,” the paper wrote, according to Mediaite

“In 2024, the situation is different: Not only do Republican voters know their candidate inside out, right down to his least glorious behavior, he’s even more radical than he was eight years ago. Trump’s electorate knows where this president is going to take them, and wants more,” the paper reportedly added. 

“It’s a reality that needs to be examined with eyes wide open. The path on which Trump, strengthened for his second term by his party’s success in the Senate, will take his country diverges fundamentally from the one charted by the United States since the end of the Second World War. It marks the end of an American era, that of an open superpower committed to the world, eager to set itself up as a democratic model. It’s the famous “shining city on a hill,” extolled by President Ronald Reagan. The model had been challenged over the past two decades. Now, Trump’s return is putting a nail in its coffin,” it continued.

One of the issues Le Monde lambasted Trump about was his stance on military aid to Ukraine. 

“If, as he threatened during the campaign, Trump ceases military aid to Ukraine and negotiates peace with Vladimir Putin in favor of the invader, the consequences of such an outcome will go far beyond the fate of Ukraine alone. They will affect the continent’s security as a whole,” the paper said. 

“There is a real risk that Europe will be divided or even fractured by such a prospect. This threat is existential for the European Union, and its leaders need to be aware of it and prepared to confront it, without waiting for Trump to take office – they are long overdue,” it concluded.

According to Decision Desk, Trump garnered 312 electoral votes, completely annihilating Harris.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

