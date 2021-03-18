GOP Governors Association Goes to Bat Against Newsom With Massive Fundraising Effort

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) formally joined the effort to push for the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), who is under fire for his horrendous coronavirus response. The RGA launched Recall Newsom!, Politico first reported, on Thursday morning as Republicans unite to recall the Democratic governor.

The newly-rolled out website is intended to serve as a hub for information regarding Newsom’s “failures” for California’s “families and businesses.”

?? NEW ?? @The_RGA has launched its new fundraising effort in California to support the recall effort against failed Governor @GavinNewsom.



Head to to https://t.co/Sx528zluFP to see how you can help & how Newsom has failed California. #CAgov https://t.co/fL8H8tD8xv — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) March 18, 2021

The effort to recall Newsom hinges on a threshold of 1.5 million signatures from California residents in support of unseating the governor. Organizers advocating for Newsom’s recall said that the petition has garnered over 2 million signatures, leaving plenty of room for state officials to invalidate some signatures.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also joined fundraising efforts for Newsom’s recall earlier. On the other side of the recall, Democrats are defending Newsom and calling the effort to recall him a “partisan power grab” led by “extremists,” and launched a separate campaign to “stop the Republican recall.”

The California Republican Party refutes Democrats’ characterization of the recall, arguing that “everyday Californians,” in addition to Republicans, support the recall effort.