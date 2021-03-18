Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi Flip-Flops on Commitment to Hear 'Will of the People' in Congressional Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Democrats are waging a war on a free and fair congressional election, hoping to expand the party’s slim majority by one seat. Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her election in Iowa’s second congressional district by a margin of just 6 votes, but her victory was recounted twice and certified by the state’s election officials.

Miller-Meeks’ opponent from the election that occurred months ago, Rita Hart (D), insists that votes were left uncounted and refuses to concede the race. Instead of utilizing the judicial system to challenge the election results, Hart urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to greenlight an overturn in the lower chamber. The House Administration Committee has moved forward with hearing Hart’s grievances, despite all evidence pointing to Miller-Meeks’ victory.

Pelosi said that a scenario for Miller-Meeks to be unseated surely exists, despite her previous commitment to hearing the “will of the people.”

“In our House, when someone gets elected, we seat them. We enfranchise their voters. Republican or Democratic. We don’t say we have to wait for the paperwork. We hear the will of the people,” Pelosi vowed previously.

The house committee voted to table review of the outrageous case, rather than dismiss it all together, along party lines.

