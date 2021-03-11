Poll Shows Parents Overwhelmingly Favor Reopening Schools

After a year of virtual learning, Gallup found that 79 percent of parents with school-aged children favor reopening schools for traditional learning.

Nearly one year into the pandemic, an estimated one in three K-12 students in the U.S. do not currently have any options for in-person schooling. Many frustrated parents have been vocally pushing for a return to the classroom, citing concerns about the damage to their children's academic progress, psychological health and social development, and Gallup's latest data found 79% of parents of K-12 students in the U.S. favor in-person learning in their communities right now.

Although majorities of parents across major demographic subgroups are supportive of in-school learning for elementary and secondary school students, some are particularly so. Among them are working parents (82%), those living in the Northeast region of the U.S. (90%) and those who identify as Republicans (94%). (Gallup)