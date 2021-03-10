Senate Republicans

Merrick Garland Confirmed as Attorney General

Mar 10, 2021
The Senate confirmed Judge Merrick Garland to serve as President Biden’s Attorney General on Wednesday afternoon, by a vote of 70 to 30. Garland previously served as a Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. He was nominated by former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, but his nomination was blocked by the Republican majority in the Senate during a presidential election year.

 Several Republican Senators Roy Blunt (MO), Richard Burr (NC), Shelley Moore-Capito (WV), Bill Cassidy (LA), Susan Collins (ME), John Cornyn (TX), Joni Ernst (IA), Lindsey Graham (SC), Chuck Grassley (IA), Jim Inhofe (OK), Ron Johnson (WI), James Lankford (OK), Mitch McConnell (KY), Jerry Moran (KS), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Rob Portman (OH), Mitt Romney (UT), Mike Rounds (SD), John Thune (SD), and Thom Tillis (NC) all voted to confirm Garland. 

Marcia Fudge was also confirmed on Wednesday to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
