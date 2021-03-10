House Republicans

House Democrats Continue Effort to Overturn Results of Iowa Congressional Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: Senate Television via AP

Democrats are continuing their quest to overturn the election results in Iowa’s second congressional district, even after the outcome was certified by the state. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) won her election over Democrat Rita Hart by a slim margin of 6 votes. 

Hart chose to sidestep the judicial process to contest the election, and instead urged House Democrats and the Administration Committee to take up her contesting of the results. Under the leadership of Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), the committee voted on party lines to postpone the consideration of Miller-Meeks’ motion to dismiss the election challenge. Hart claims that all votes were not counted, even after a recount was done and the results were certified by state officials.

GOP ranking member Rodney Davis (R-IL) cited the hypocrisy of Democrats as they hope to overturn the election results.

