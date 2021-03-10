House Democrats Continue Effort to Overturn Results of Iowa Congressional Election

Democrats are continuing their quest to overturn the election results in Iowa’s second congressional district, even after the outcome was certified by the state. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) won her election over Democrat Rita Hart by a slim margin of 6 votes.

Hart chose to sidestep the judicial process to contest the election, and instead urged House Democrats and the Administration Committee to take up her contesting of the results. Under the leadership of Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), the committee voted on party lines to postpone the consideration of Miller-Meeks’ motion to dismiss the election challenge. Hart claims that all votes were not counted, even after a recount was done and the results were certified by state officials.

“Is six votes sufficient to pass this in the committee?” Rep. Steil (R-WI) said at the end, alluding to the winning margin for Miller-Meeks.



“Yes,” Lofgren replied. — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) March 10, 2021

Committee votes to table Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' (R) motion to dismiss Rita Hart's (D) petition along party lines (6-3). Hart's challenge lives on. — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) March 10, 2021

Some #IA02 news: House Admin is postponing a decision on what to do in the contested race, which Rep Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) won by 6 votes over Rita Hart (D)



But a recount seems likely. Chair Zoe Lofgren: "The American people deserve to know who actually won this election" — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) March 10, 2021

