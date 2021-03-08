Pennsylvania Small Businessman Jeff Bartos Announces Senate Bid, Vows to 'Get S**t Done' in Washington

Pennsylvania businessman Jeff Bartos made his Senate bid official on Monday morning, after filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) earlier. A small business owner and lifelong Pennsylvania resident, Bartos co-founded the Pennsylvania 30-day fund, which gives forgivable loans to the state’s small businesses that are suffering from coronavirus burdens. The program has raised over $3 million for Pennsylvania small business owners and employees to date.

Bartos touted his business experience and ability to resonate with the average, working Pennsylvanian in his campaign rollout. He launched his bid on the promise to “get s**t done” for his home state, as so many lawmakers in Washington do not.

Bartos commended the work of the Trump administration to fight for forgotten Americans, including small businesses.

“During the Trump Administration, millions of Pennsylvanians who had felt abandoned and forgotten had someone fighting for them in Washington and delivering real results for their communities. We cannot afford to return to a time when working families and small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our communities, had their priorities and well-being ignored by their elected officials,” he said on Monday. “Pennsylvanians deserve to have someone fighting for them - and that’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate."

Bartos previously ran for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor in 2018. The Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) is a target of both parties seeking the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections.