Senate Democrats Reject Sen. Tuberville's Amendment to Protect Women's Sports and Title IX

Senate Democrats rejected another common-sense amendment to the American Rescue Plan, as the upper chamber’s “vote-a-rama” continues. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) proposed an amendment that would have protected the biological sanctity of women’s sports and Title IX.

The measure proposed by Tuberville aimed to protect female athletes from being compelled to compete with biological males. The amendment would have stripped funding from educational institutions that allow biological men to participate in women’s sports categories, ultimately protecting female athletes from biologically unfair competition.

"It [Title IX] ensures that young women have the same opportunities as young men, and the same access to funding, facilities, and athletic scholarships. Title IX has given young women the long-denied platform that had always been afforded to men. And today, America's female athletes are routinely the best performing on the world stage," Tuberville said on the floor of the Senate. "Under this amendment, educational institutions would prohibit from receiving funding if biological males are allowed to compete in women's athletics. This amendment safeguards fairness for equality for women."

I offered an amendment that would protect Title IX & the millions of female athletes who benefited from it. The amendment would ensure education funding in the bill is targeted to schools that are focused on COVID response & recovery rather than pushing a liberal agenda. pic.twitter.com/b5OOuRdnJ1 — Senator Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 6, 2021

Senate Democrats voted against the measure aimed at protecting women, with the exception of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) opposed the amendment.