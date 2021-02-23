Mitch McConnell

McConnell Rips Biden's 'Famously Partisan' HHS Nominee

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 2:00 PM
The Senate is evaluating President Biden’s pick to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Republican Senators have raised concerns about Becerra’s record of supporting socialized medicine and taxpayer-funded abortion, while infringing on religious liberty rights. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pointed to Becerra’s history of suing Catholic nuns over the contraceptive mandate, during which religious freedom was put on the backburner. McConnell called Becerra a “puzzling selection” for a “crucial post” in the Biden administration, while pointing out that the nominee is “famously partisan.”

McConnell argued that Becerra is an “underqualified nominee” to lead the important department.

Becerra will continue to be evaluated by the Senate this week, as his past, radical views complicate his confirmation. Conservative advocacy groups are going to bat against Becerra's confirmation, and vulnerable Democratic Senators are being targeted ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

