McConnell Rips Biden's 'Famously Partisan' HHS Nominee

The Senate is evaluating President Biden’s pick to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Republican Senators have raised concerns about Becerra’s record of supporting socialized medicine and taxpayer-funded abortion, while infringing on religious liberty rights.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pointed to Becerra’s history of suing Catholic nuns over the contraceptive mandate, during which religious freedom was put on the backburner. McConnell called Becerra a “puzzling selection” for a “crucial post” in the Biden administration, while pointing out that the nominee is “famously partisan.”

CONFIRMATIONS: Sen. Mitch McConnell signals opposition to California AG Xavier Becerra, President Biden's HHS Secretary nominee, calling him a "puzzling selection" and "famously partisan." pic.twitter.com/RZRR72lQIs — Forbes (@Forbes) February 23, 2021

Wow @LeaderMcConnell bringing the heat on Becerra:



“Mr. Becerra has no particular experience or expertise in health. His chief passion project in California seemed to be using the force of government to attack Americans’ religious liberty and freedom of conscience." — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 23, 2021

McConnell argued that Becerra is an “underqualified nominee” to lead the important department.

McConnell on Becerra: "I am hard-pressed to see any way such a radical and underqualified nominee should fill such a critical post at this crucial time. — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) February 23, 2021

Becerra will continue to be evaluated by the Senate this week, as his past, radical views complicate his confirmation. Conservative advocacy groups are going to bat against Becerra's confirmation, and vulnerable Democratic Senators are being targeted ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.