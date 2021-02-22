Mitt Romney

Citing Past 'Extreme Rhetoric,' Romney Joins Opposition to Neera Tanden's Nomination

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Citing Past 'Extreme Rhetoric,' Romney Joins Opposition to Neera Tanden's Nomination

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Neera Tanden, saw another setback to her confirmation on Monday. GOP Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) will oppose Tanden’s nomination, which already faced a steep approval challenge. Romney joins GOP Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (R-WV), all of whom are viewed as “swing votes,” in opposing her confirmation. Tanden’s nomination is plagued by her past statements about GOP lawmakers on Twitter, which she has since deleted, despite committing to civility and transparency.

"Senator Romney has been critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees, and this is consistent with that position," a spokesperson for the Utah Republican said. "He believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.”

All three lawmakers took issue with Tanden's toxic rhetoric. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has not yet indicated how she will vote. The White House is standing by Tanden’s nomination, despite her confirmation being in severe jeopardy. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why the Democrats' COVID Lockdown Regime Could Come Crashing Down By April
Matt Vespa
Trump Responds After Supreme Court Refuses to Block NY Grand Jury Looking into His Taxes
Matt Vespa
Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich to Host 'Fox News Primetime' This Week
Townhall.com Staff
Will Merrick Garland Defend Portland from Antifa?
Katie Pavlich
House GOP Campaign Arm Outraises Democrats in January Despite Corporate Boycott
Reagan McCarthy
Sen. Graham Asks Merrick Garland: Was James Comey a Good FBI Director?
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular