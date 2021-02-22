Kelly Loeffler Launches 'Greater Georgia' Organization to Reach and Engage More Voters

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler announced on Monday morning that she is launching Greater Georgia Action, Inc., also known as “Greater Georgia,” to promote voter registration and engagement, as well as election transparency. The newly-formed non-profit organization aims to allow more conservative voices to be heard in Georgia, after Democrats won both runoff elections in January, by promoting a "pro-growth, conservative message."

Loeffler will serve as Chairwoman of the candidate-neutral organization, after most recently serving in the Senate before being unseated by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in January.

"Our state is greater – and our democracy is stronger – when everyone's voice is heard, and that's exactly what Greater Georgia's work is about," Loeffler said. "But for too many in our state, the importance – and even the sanctity of their vote – is in question. That's why we're rolling up our sleeves to register conservative-leaning voters who have been overlooked, to regularly engage more communities, and to strengthen election integrity across our state. Elections at every level have consequences – and we're already seeing the consequences of recent elections play out in Georgia and across the country. Conservatives have a winning message, we just need to go out and share it with more people. By registering new voters, broadening our outreach, and rebuilding trust in our election process, we can create better outcomes, strengthen our democracy, and lift up more voices in our state."

Greater Georgia aims to register and engage voters and expand community outreach, while also working to restore voters’ confidence in the electoral system ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.