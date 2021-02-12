Senate Republicans

Key Democratic Senator Delivers a Blow to Democrats' Hopes of Passing $15 Minimum Wage by Reconciliation

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Key Democratic Senator Delivers a Blow to Democrats' Hopes of Passing $15 Minimum Wage by Reconciliation

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrats seek to include a $15 federal, hourly minimum wage to the hefty $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package currently being negotiated by both parties. The majority party hopes to pass an increase to the minimum wage via budget reconciliation, in order to move forward without needing Republicans to support the measure. Such a move would sidestep the 60-vote threshold needed for a standalone bill, and treat the minimum wage as a budget item.

Democrats hold the slightest possible majority in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tie-breaking vote when necessary. One key Democratic swing vote threw a wrench in Democrats’ hopes of passing a $15 minimum wage by reconciliation in the upcoming COVID aid package; Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema opposes the proposed avenue to increase the federal minimum wage, per Politico.

“What’s important is whether or not it’s directly related to short-term Covid relief. And if it’s not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation,” Sinema told Politico. “The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn’t be in there.”

The Arizona Democratic lawmaker also reaffirmed her support for the 60 vote threshold, in another blow to the far-left.

Sinema often crosses the aisle and votes with Republicans. Without her support, a provision to increase the federal minimum wage is unlikely to be approved.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Elise Stefanik Calls on Biden to Investigate Cuomo After Bombshell Revelation on COVID Nursing Home Deaths
Reagan McCarthy
Only a San Francisco School Board Meeting Could Take an Objection Like This Seriously
Matt Vespa

Biden Is President...So Now Cuomo Aides Confess They Cooked the Books on NY’s COVID Deaths
Matt Vespa
It's Funny How There's Only One Group of Folks Who Constantly Benefit from the Anti-Trump GOP
Matt Vespa
Trump Lawyer Left Impeachment Trial to Totally Trash the Democrats' Entire Narrative
Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused Twitter to Ban Project Veritas
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular