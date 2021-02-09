NRSC Opens 2022 Midterm Election With Massive Fundraising Haul

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) brought in a massive fundraising haul in the first month of 2021, as the 2022 midterm election cycle heats up, Axios first reported. Led by Florida Senator Rick Scott, the GOP’s official Senate arm raised a total of $8.3 million in January, with $6.8 million coming in after Republicans lost both runoff elections in Georgia.

Within the massive haul, $4.24 million was raised via online donation, and the average contribution was $32 from 89,000 donors; a portion just shy of 10,000 of those donors were first-time contributors. This haul leaves the committee with $17.2 million in cash-on-hand. Comparatively, during the same time period in 2019, the NRSC raised $5.5 million and held $7.6 million in its warchest.

Chairman Scott said that Democrats' embrace of "socialism, higher taxes, more regulation, bigger government and cancel culture," bolstered the committee's fundraising ability after Democrats' electoral sweep.

“The NRSC starts the 2022 cycle in a strong financial position,” he said on Tuesday. “Bolstered by our strength in low-dollar donations, the NRSC is well-equipped to get our message out, support our Republican candidates and fight in the trenches in states across the country. While we know the Democrats’ support for Socialism, higher taxes, more regulation, bigger government and cancel culture is bad for America, it’s certainly motivated patriotic Americans across the country to support the fight for freedom and opportunity.”

Democrats currently hold the smallest possible majority in the upper chamber currently, after flipping the seats previously held by former Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff elections in January. Republicans are tasked with defending 20 seats in the 2022 midterm election, while Democrats must defend only 14 seats.