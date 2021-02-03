Media Bias

Nikki Haley Calls Out AOC's 'Dangerous' Attack on First Amendment

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 03, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Former Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley had harsh words for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), after the New York lawmaker suggested that the First Amendment potentially be compromised. Ocasio-Cortez said that media outlets should be “reined in” to combat “disinformation and misinformation.” She suggested a commission created in Congress.

"I can say, there is absolutely a commission being discussed but it seems to be more investigatory, in style rather than truth and reconciliation, so I think that’s an interesting concept for us to explore, and I do think that several members of Congress, in some of my discussions, have brought up media literacy because that is a part of what happened here and we’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation," Ocasio-Cortez said. 

She claimed that her suggestion was not in opposition to dissenting and unique opinions in media, but only to misinformation. "It’s one thing to have differentiating opinions but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false," the New York congresswoman continued.

Haley clapped back at the congresswoman’s suggestion that is clearly hostile to the most basic freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.

As Haley pointed out, it is not the job of the federal government to “rein in” media organizations.

