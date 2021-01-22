Schumer: Articles of Impeachment Will Head to Senate on Monday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Friday that the articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday. The House passed the articles, accusing the former commander-in-chief of “incitement of insurrection,” last week with bipartisan support. Schumer did not speak to when the trial will begin in the Senate.

Schumer says articles of impeachment will be delivered to the Senate Monday — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) January 22, 2021

Schumer: The senate will also conduct a second impeachment trial..make no mistake. A trial will be held. I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi who informed me the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 22, 2021

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) proposed a different timeline on Thursday, urging colleagues to give Trump ample time to prepare for a second trial. The now-minority leader in the upper chamber said that the House’s “unprecedented speed” of the impeachment process in the House merits additional time for all parties involved in impeachment proceedings.

"Senate Republicans are strongly united behind the principle that the institution of the Senate, the office of the presidency, and former President Trump himself all deserve a full and fair process that respects his rights and the serious factual, legal, and constitutional questions at stake," McConnell said in a release. "Given the unprecedented speed of the House’s process, our proposed timeline for the initial phases includes a modest and reasonable amount of additional time for both sides to assemble their arguments before the Senate would begin to hear them."

The former president is reportedly still putting together a legal team for his second impeachment trial.