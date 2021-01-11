FBI

FBI Memo Warns of Potential for Violence in All 50 States on Inauguration Day

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

An internal memo circulated at the FBI warns of potential for armed protests in all 50 states on the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, ABC News reported:

The FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for ‘storming’ state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to ‘storm’ government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump.

‘The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,’ the bulletin read. ‘They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.’

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is hoping to ramp up security and restrictions during the week of Biden’s inauguration, in the wake of the pro-Trump, violent mob that breached the Capitol last Wednesday.

The FBI has received upwards of 40,000 tips about the violent intruders at the Capitol and still seeks the identity of those who engaged in insurrection:

