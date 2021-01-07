GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Calls for 25th Amendment to be Invoked

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) came out in support of invoking the 25th amendment on Thursday morning, in the wake of the violence perpetrated by supporters of President Trump at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

Kinzinger called Tuesday’s events a “wake up call” and noted that the president “incited” the violence.

“The president caused this. The president is unfit. The president is unwell. And the President now must relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily.” Kinzinger said in a video statement.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger becomes first GOP lawmaker to call for invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office: "The President is unfit and the President is unwell. And the President now must relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily." pic.twitter.com/CVsMjIeUfc — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2021

In Tuesday’s joint session of Congress, Kinzinger also came out against the effort by a few Republican lawmakers to overturn the results of the general election, especially after the horrific events that occurred on Tuesday.

Kinzinger says many Republicans have been tone deaf today even after the siege on the Capitol.



"I've seen people applaud cheap political attacks that are embarrassing," he says. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 7, 2021

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger slams Trump in House Floor speech: "Here's the truth -- Joe Biden won this election, the effort will fail, and everybody knows it... The emperor has no clothes." pic.twitter.com/z7A5Zo9VeB — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2021

Kinzinger is the first Republican lawmaker to publicly call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment.