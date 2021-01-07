Joe Biden

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Calls for 25th Amendment to be Invoked

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 07, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) came out in support of invoking the 25th amendment on Thursday morning, in the wake of the violence perpetrated by supporters of President Trump at the United States Capitol on Wednesday. 

Kinzinger called Tuesday’s events a “wake up call” and noted that the president “incited” the violence. 

“The president caused this. The president is unfit. The president is unwell. And the President now must relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily.” Kinzinger said in a video statement.

In Tuesday’s joint session of Congress, Kinzinger also came out against the effort by a few Republican lawmakers to overturn the results of the general election, especially after the horrific events that occurred on Tuesday.

Kinzinger is the first Republican lawmaker to publicly call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment.

