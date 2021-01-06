Leader McConnell Warns of a 'Death Spiral' to Democracy if Election Results Are Overturned

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke out against the effort to overturn the general election, as Congress votes to certify the results of the Electoral College. He acknowledged that fraud more than likely occurs in most elections, but rebuked the baseless claim of fraud on a “massive scale” in November’s general election.

As a handful of Republicans attempt to block the certification of the will of voters, McConnell vowed to defend both “the people’s decision” and “our system of government as we know it.”

“I will vote to respect the people’s decision and defend our system of government as we know it.”



Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivers a blistering speech on the Senate floor saying overruling voters would damage the U.S. republic forever https://t.co/jbW1p2bl4e pic.twitter.com/g49BkGkOQ4 — Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2021

He reminded colleagues that courts, and judges appointed by President Trump, have not given validity to claims of election fraud. McConnell pointed out that the general election was not “unusually close” and warned of a “death spiral” for Democracy if the election results are overturned.

"Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break, when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

McConnell says the democracy would enter a "death spiral" if this election was overturned — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

