Leader McConnell Warns of a 'Death Spiral' to Democracy if Election Results Are Overturned

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke out against the effort to overturn the general election, as Congress votes to certify the results of the Electoral College. He acknowledged that fraud more than likely occurs in most elections, but rebuked the baseless claim of fraud on a “massive scale” in November’s general election. 

As a handful of Republicans attempt to block the certification of the will of voters, McConnell vowed to defend both “the people’s decision” and “our system of government as we know it.”

He reminded colleagues that courts, and judges appointed by President Trump, have not given validity to claims of election fraud. McConnell pointed out that the general election was not “unusually close” and warned of a “death spiral” for Democracy if the election results are overturned.

Most Popular