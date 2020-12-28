david perdue

President Trump to Rally Georgia Voters on the Eve of Runoff Senate Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

President Trump announced plans to campaign in Georgia one last time, on the eve of the crucial pair of runoff Senate elections. Incumbent GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler must defend their seats against respective Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Democrats need to flip both seats in order to clinch a majority, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaker vote.

The president said on Sunday that victories for Perdue and Loeffler are “so important” for the country.

Both Perdue and Loeffler will rally voters with President Trump ahead of the runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate.

The president has not entertained the deranged claims from a few of his allies, who have encouraged Georgia voters not to support Perdue and Loeffler. Even as President-elect Joe Biden transitions to the Oval Office, and as legal challenges continue, the president recognizes the importance of sending Perdue and Loeffler back to the Senate. If Democrats take the majority, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that his party would "change America."

Most Popular