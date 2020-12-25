DOJ

Senator Loeffler Joins GOP Calls for a Special Counsel Investigation Into Hunter Biden

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As the federal probe into Hunter Biden’s tax records is underway, Attorney General Bill Barr indicated that he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate the son of President-elect Joe Biden. Barr said on Monday that he believe the investigation is "being handled responsibly" and has "seen no reason to appoint a special counsel." The attorney general's last day serving in the Trump administration was Wednesday.

Biden has avoided publicly addressing the federal investigation into his son's business dealings. A few GOP Senators including Tom Cotton (AR) and Lindsey Graham (SC) have advocated for the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to ensure objectivity and fairness in the ongoing investigation during a Biden administration. Without a special counsel, Biden would have the ability to fire the investigators looking into his son. 

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler joined her colleagues in the call for a special counsel on Thursday, encouraging the Department of Justice to “do the right thing.”

