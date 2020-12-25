Senator Loeffler Joins GOP Calls for a Special Counsel Investigation Into Hunter Biden

As the federal probe into Hunter Biden’s tax records is underway, Attorney General Bill Barr indicated that he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate the son of President-elect Joe Biden. Barr said on Monday that he believe the investigation is "being handled responsibly" and has "seen no reason to appoint a special counsel." The attorney general's last day serving in the Trump administration was Wednesday.

Biden has avoided publicly addressing the federal investigation into his son's business dealings. A few GOP Senators including Tom Cotton (AR) and Lindsey Graham (SC) have advocated for the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to ensure objectivity and fairness in the ongoing investigation during a Biden administration. Without a special counsel, Biden would have the ability to fire the investigators looking into his son.

Joe Biden's son is being investigated for trading on his name. There couldn't be a bigger conflict of interest and this investigation calls for a special counsel. https://t.co/6YZal0CUyx — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 18, 2020

The question for the country is: to what extent did Hunter Biden and his family have problematic business dealings with China, Russia, and other nations which could impact the Biden administration’s foreign policy? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 21, 2020

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler joined her colleagues in the call for a special counsel on Thursday, encouraging the Department of Justice to “do the right thing.”