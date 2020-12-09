Joe Biden

Hunter Biden Reveals his Taxes are Under Federal Investigation

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 09, 2020 4:35 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Hunter Biden Reveals his Taxes are Under Federal Investigation

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

The presidential transition team for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Hunter Biden is under investigation for suspicions about his taxes. The former vice president’s son said that yesterday was the first time he learned of any investigation.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a profes and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

 As his transition to the White House continues, Biden said that he is proud of his son for “emerging stronger” from what he said are “vicious personal attacks.” 

Some Republicans have pushed for a Special Counsel investigation into Biden's conduct, on allegations of corruption.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Democrat Lawmaker Under Investigation After Threatening Trump Supporters
Bronson Stocking

Trump Files Motion to Intervene in Texas Lawsuit Against Battleground States
Bronson Stocking
Is Swalwell Joking with This Pivot After Allegedly Fooling Around with a Chinese Spy?
Matt Vespa
NYT Op-Ed Writer: Why Did So Many Americans Vote for Donald Trump Again?
Matt Vespa
Secretary DeVos: 'We’re Going to Have a Lost Generation' if We Don’t Get Kids Back to School
VIP
Julio Rosas
Former CIA Operator Gives Swalwell a Tip on How to Handle His Chinese Spying Scandal
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular