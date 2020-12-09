Hunter Biden Reveals his Taxes are Under Federal Investigation

The presidential transition team for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Hunter Biden is under investigation for suspicions about his taxes. The former vice president’s son said that yesterday was the first time he learned of any investigation.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a profes and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

As his transition to the White House continues, Biden said that he is proud of his son for “emerging stronger” from what he said are “vicious personal attacks.”

Statement from the transition: "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger." — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) December 9, 2020

Hunter Biden discloses he is under tax investigation. US attorney in Delaware’s resume is largely that of a career prosecutor. pic.twitter.com/CEFDp7h5mQ — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) December 9, 2020

Some Republicans have pushed for a Special Counsel investigation into Biden's conduct, on allegations of corruption.