Education

Group of House Republicans Ask Government Accountability Office to Audit CARES Act Education Funds

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Group of House Republicans Ask Government Accountability Office to Audit CARES Act Education Funds

Source: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

A group of House Republicans asked the United States Government Accountability Office (USGAO) to conduct an audit of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economy Security (CARES) Act’s funding for education. Within the CARES Act, Congress legislated $13.3 billion to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund in order to assist school systems with reopening. Likewise, the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund gives individual governors $3 billion in “block grants” to distribute to meet the needs of students. 

As of September 30, the GOP lawmakers point out, individual states have spent just 12 percent of the $13.3 billion ESSER fund and governors have spent 18 percent of the $3 Billion in aid GEER funds.

“Congress and the American people want assurances that funds are being used to address the urgent need to reopen schools and support remote learning while schools are closed...With the possibility of additional education relief funding, more information is necessary for Congress to determine whether funds allocated to school systems are meeting the needs of students and parents,” the Republican lawmakers wrote to the GAO, requesting “nonpartisan oversight of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Both chambers of Congress are set to pass additional, bipartisan funding to deliver relief to the American people on Monday.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

BREAKING: AG Barr Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Appoint a Hunter Biden Special Counsel
Katie Pavlich
CNN's Manu Raju: Pelosi Straight Up Ignored My COVID Relief Question
Cortney O'Brien
Vice: These Damn Pro-Lifers Keep Using Images of Unborn Babies to Delegitimize Abortion
Guy Benson
'They Believe That Socialism is The New Way of Life': Nikki Haley Blasts Democrats Ahead of Runoff Elections
Reagan McCarthy
Mika Brzezinski Instructs Viewers to Not Travel and Gather with Family for Christmas
Julio Rosas

Leader McConnell Tells Americans 'Help Is on The Way' Ahead of COVID Relief Passage
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular