Bernie Sanders: Ossoff and Warnock Victories are 'Enormously Important' for the Progressive Agenda

Ahead of President Trump’s visit to Georgia on Saturday, Senator Bernie Sanders stumped for Democrat Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The self-proclaimed socialist said that victories for Ossoff and Warnock are “enormously important” to ensure the implementation of a progressive agenda, including a $15 minimum age, Medicare for All, and other radical legislative line-items.

While attempting to run as a mainstream Democrat in Georgia, Ossoff still embraced the support of Sen. Sanders, praising his advocacy for socialized medicine. Sen. Sanders' ideal legislative agenda also includes the Green New Deal and the elimination of the filibuster.

Ossoff on @BernieSanders: “I welcome his support. His advocacy for ensuring that healthcare is a human right in this country, for putting the interests of working families over corporate interests is welcome, is necessary, is appreciated. And so is his support.” #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/JyVaUOS4vX — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 29, 2020

Victories for Ossoff and Warnock would give Joe Biden a majority in both chambers of Congress, allowing Senate Democrats to push a progressive agenda through the upper chamber, as incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue's campaign said.

"Bernie Sanders can't contain his excitement at the thought of Jon Ossoff joining him in the United States Senate, and the admiration is clearly mutual," said Perdue for Senate Communications Director John Burke. "He knows Ossoff would give him a clear pathway to destroying our healthcare system, ramming socialist schemes through Congress, and taxing our middle class into poverty. Georgia can't let Bernie Sanders' favorite candidate win in January."

As the runoff election fight continues, President Trump and a host of Republican lawmakers are campaigning in Georgia to help Sens. Perdue and Loeffler defend their seats in January.