Georgia

Bernie Sanders: Ossoff and Warnock Victories are 'Enormously Important' for the Progressive Agenda

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 05, 2020 1:50 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Bernie Sanders: Ossoff and Warnock Victories are 'Enormously Important' for the Progressive Agenda

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Ahead of President Trump’s visit to Georgia on Saturday, Senator Bernie Sanders stumped for Democrat Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The self-proclaimed socialist said that victories for Ossoff and Warnock are “enormously important” to ensure the implementation of a progressive agenda, including a $15 minimum age, Medicare for All, and other radical legislative line-items. 

While attempting to run as a mainstream Democrat in Georgia, Ossoff still embraced the support of Sen. Sanders,  praising his advocacy for socialized medicine. Sen. Sanders' ideal legislative agenda also includes the Green New Deal and the elimination of the filibuster.

Victories for Ossoff and Warnock would give Joe Biden a majority in both chambers of Congress, allowing Senate Democrats to push a progressive agenda through the upper chamber, as incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue's campaign said.

"Bernie Sanders can't contain his excitement at the thought of Jon Ossoff joining him in the United States Senate, and the admiration is clearly mutual," said Perdue for Senate Communications Director John Burke. "He knows Ossoff would give him a clear pathway to destroying our healthcare system, ramming socialist schemes through Congress, and taxing our middle class into poverty. Georgia can't let Bernie Sanders' favorite candidate win in January."

As the runoff election fight continues, President Trump and a host of Republican lawmakers are campaigning in Georgia to help Sens. Perdue and Loeffler defend their seats in January.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
McConaughey, Russell Brand Sound Off on the Left's Elitist Attitude Toward Trump Voters
Cortney O'Brien

Giuliani Explains Why Trump Campaign Lawyers 'Don't Need Courts'
Cortney O'Brien
Dan Crenshaw Has an Epic Response to AOC's Dig That Republicans Don't Understand Hard Work
Leah Barkoukis
'I'm Losing Everything': LA Business Owner Fights Back Tears Showing Double Standard on Outdoor Dining
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
NJ Governor Lashes Out at Matt Gaetz, Tells Him He's Never Welcome in the State Again
Leah Barkoukis
Trump Pulls Most US Troops Out of Somalia
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular