VIP
The Woman in the Empty Suit
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders
VIP
We Won Big, But This Isn't a Permanent Victory
University of Oregon Employee Suspended After Telling Trump Supporters to Kill Themselves
If You Thought Media Reactions to the Election Were Bad, Just Look at...
DOJ Unseals Indictment of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump
The Results Are in: Trump Won Walz's Home County in the 2024 Election
VIP
Andrew Yang Offers Some Telling Advice on What Kamala Should Have Done Differently
The Blame Game Between Team Harris and Team Biden Has Begun, and Hoo...
'Ending the Federal Lawfare'? Jack Smith Makes Notable Move
Why Daniel Penny's Jury Consultant Made Prosecutors Sweat
Analysis: How Many Senate Seats Will Republicans Control When All the Votes Are...
VIP
The Clintons Have Broken Their Silence About Trump's Election Victory
Tipsheet

Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 08, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Hope Walz, the daughter of failed vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), posted a video following her father’s election loss claiming that American doesn’t “deserve” a candidate as great as Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

Walz, 23, made the remarks in a video she filmed of herself and posted on TikTok, the social media platform with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. 

“I’ve officially reached the point of anger, and I’m not an angry person, so I’m just trying to channel it,” Hope Walz said in a post on TikTok on Thursday.

“This country does not deserve Kamala Harris. That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point,” she said.

“The only people who delivered this election were black women and we failed them,” she added, stating that she would  “do whatever we can to support them and our people through these next four years.”

“These people have to live in their own skin, as in JD Vance and Donald Trump have to be JD Vance and Donald Trump and that is not a punishment I’d wish upon anybody but those two individuals,” she claimed.

“I’m just really grateful I am who I am and I’m on the side of love and hope and joy and progress,” she concluded. 

Recommended

The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Contrary to what Hope Walz stated, there hasn’t been much “joy” coming from the left these past few days following Trump's win. Not to mention, in the final weeks of the campaign, the Harris-Walz camp compared Trump supporters to Nazis and fascists. 

In one instance, President Joe Biden even called Trump supporters “garbage.” Of course, his administration tried to walk back these comments, as Townhall covered.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders Katie Pavlich
Why Daniel Penny's Jury Consultant Made Prosecutors Sweat Mia Cathell
Coincidence? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Major Immigration Announcement After Phone Call With Trump Leah Barkoukis
The Blame Game Between Team Harris and Team Biden Has Begun, and Hoo Boy Rebecca Downs
Analysis: How Many Senate Seats Will Republicans Control When All the Votes Are Counted? Guy Benson
Harris Was Always Doomed Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders Katie Pavlich
Advertisement