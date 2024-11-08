Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger'

Hope Walz, the daughter of failed vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), posted a video following her father’s election loss claiming that American doesn’t “deserve” a candidate as great as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Walz, 23, made the remarks in a video she filmed of herself and posted on TikTok, the social media platform with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“I’ve officially reached the point of anger, and I’m not an angry person, so I’m just trying to channel it,” Hope Walz said in a post on TikTok on Thursday.

“This country does not deserve Kamala Harris. That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point,” she said.

“The only people who delivered this election were black women and we failed them,” she added, stating that she would “do whatever we can to support them and our people through these next four years.”

“These people have to live in their own skin, as in JD Vance and Donald Trump have to be JD Vance and Donald Trump and that is not a punishment I’d wish upon anybody but those two individuals,” she claimed.

“I’m just really grateful I am who I am and I’m on the side of love and hope and joy and progress,” she concluded.

Gov. Tim Walz’s daughter has meltdown over her father’s failed VP bid, revealing she has “reached the point of anger.”



pic.twitter.com/WlIIJp31o1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 8, 2024

Contrary to what Hope Walz stated, there hasn’t been much “joy” coming from the left these past few days following Trump's win. Not to mention, in the final weeks of the campaign, the Harris-Walz camp compared Trump supporters to Nazis and fascists.

In one instance, President Joe Biden even called Trump supporters “garbage.” Of course, his administration tried to walk back these comments, as Townhall covered.