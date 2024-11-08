VIP
The Woman in the Empty Suit
We Won Big, But This Isn't a Permanent Victory
University of Oregon Employee Suspended After Telling Trump Supporters to Kill Themselves
That's the Power of Love
China, Beijing Brace for Impact As Trump Promises Higher Tariffs
Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger'
DOJ Unseals Indictment of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump
The Results Are in: Trump Won Walz's Home County in the 2024 Election
Andrew Yang Offers Some Telling Advice on What Kamala Should Have Done Differently
The Blame Game Between Team Harris and Team Biden Has Begun, and Hoo...
'Ending the Federal Lawfare'? Jack Smith Makes Notable Move
Why Daniel Penny's Jury Consultant Made Prosecutors Sweat
Analysis: How Many Senate Seats Will Republicans Control When All the Votes Are...
Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 08, 2024 4:30 PM
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

If there’s one thing that brings me joy, it’s watching a liberal’s worldview burn to ash. These people are overeducated, detached, and just had their world rocked because deductive reasoning is now lost among this cohort. It’s astonishing to watch: the kneejerk reaction from the media’s left-wing darlings is to wish ill upon those who didn’t vote for you. These reactions and sentiments partially contributed to Trump’s win on Tuesday night. 

One thing that seems to floor the Left is Trump’s strong sowing with Latino voters, especially Hispanic men. It also led to liberal America’s latent racism over this group bubble to the surface. MSNBC’s Joy Reid went on an unhinged rant that these voters will reap what they sow, an odious wanting for bad things to happen to people who don’t support you. Please keep this up because this is how we’ll get President JD Vance in four years. Watch the clip. It’s totally unspooled, and The View was no better: 

Yet, it also feeds into the white progressive nonsense that every Latino person in America is an illegal alien. It’s not hard, folks. Americans don’t like illegal immigration, a complicated prism to view things for liberals who need to bean count race at every turn. Maybe nominating a candidate who doesn’t suck and can reach working-class voters could have saved you, along with an actual data set that isn’t riddled with confirmation bias. Again, the usual liberal talking heads don’t have the mental capacity to do this, so expect more behavior that led to Trump’s landslide win this year. Ironically, some of the most left-wing voices actually have the better take on Latino men and Trump, but they more critical of the Democratic Party elite so they won't get an invite

