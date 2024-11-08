Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage

If there’s one thing that brings me joy, it’s watching a liberal’s worldview burn to ash. These people are overeducated, detached, and just had their world rocked because deductive reasoning is now lost among this cohort. It’s astonishing to watch: the kneejerk reaction from the media’s left-wing darlings is to wish ill upon those who didn’t vote for you. These reactions and sentiments partially contributed to Trump’s win on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Congratulations to millions of Latinos, Arabs and South Asians, African Americans, and others who swung towards Trump this election, you've finally achieved whiteness. Please report to your local Costco to receive the honorary jar of mayo and sunscreen. https://t.co/5dbV5a3A04 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2024

CNN: Biden's 40 point advantage with PA Latinos is now 17 points for Kamala.



"A Huge movement!"



The Madison Square Garden hoax failed. pic.twitter.com/1J448S0CvI — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 6, 2024

Just an absolutely unreal graphic showing Trump's gains in Texas-Mexico border counties since 2016. Starr County, population 65,920 and 97% Latino, shifted 75 PERCENTAGE POINTS in Trump's direction. https://t.co/VqI1MUPmiv pic.twitter.com/ghdu2yoAt8 — Matthew Watkins (@MWatkinsTrib) November 7, 2024

One thing that seems to floor the Left is Trump’s strong sowing with Latino voters, especially Hispanic men. It also led to liberal America’s latent racism over this group bubble to the surface. MSNBC’s Joy Reid went on an unhinged rant that these voters will reap what they sow, an odious wanting for bad things to happen to people who don’t support you. Please keep this up because this is how we’ll get President JD Vance in four years. Watch the clip. It’s totally unspooled, and The View was no better:

Joy Reid to Latinos: You Voted For Trump To Deport Your Families, "You Own Everything That Happens" To Your Abuelas pic.twitter.com/MUxU2woERq — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) November 8, 2024

The hatred and contempt unleashed by liberals on Latinos was predictable as soon as it became apparent how many of them voted for Trump, but the intensity of the anti-Latino bile in just 24 hours has been a bit surprising. Pace yourselves: https://t.co/WDF5kMNeGA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2024

Yet, it also feeds into the white progressive nonsense that every Latino person in America is an illegal alien. It’s not hard, folks. Americans don’t like illegal immigration, a complicated prism to view things for liberals who need to bean count race at every turn. Maybe nominating a candidate who doesn’t suck and can reach working-class voters could have saved you, along with an actual data set that isn’t riddled with confirmation bias. Again, the usual liberal talking heads don’t have the mental capacity to do this, so expect more behavior that led to Trump’s landslide win this year. Ironically, some of the most left-wing voices actually have the better take on Latino men and Trump, but they more critical of the Democratic Party elite so they won't get an invite

Advertisement

the average white liberal woman thinks every single latino is an illegal immigrant pic.twitter.com/px2QPfJhgb — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 6, 2024

The very dumb people on TV are blaming Latino men for Kamala Harris's loss. They're saying Latino men are too sexist to vote for a woman. Then how come Latino men voted for Hillary Clinton by 31 points? And if Latinos are so sexist how come the President of Mexico is a woman?! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 8, 2024